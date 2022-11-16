Published November 16, 2022

Ben Simmons has a reason to be happy about his performance for the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings, but there’s also one why he wouldn’t.

For the first time in over 500 days, Simmons has finally scored in double digits. He finished with 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting for the Nets, all while adding five rebounds and three dimes in 20 minutes of action.

On any other day, it would have been a cause of celebration for Simmons and the Nets. After all, it’s a good sign that the Australian playmaker is getting his confidence back after several physical and mental hurdles over the past few years.

Unfortunately, the Brooklyn franchise cannot afford to smile after losing to the Kings. Besides, not only did they lose, but they got absolutely destroyed and embarrassed in the 153-121 defeat. And it even happened on national TV, with Sacramento hoarding the spotlight with the highest-scoring game so far this 2022-23 season.

Simmons himself cannot be happy after their performance, telling Brian Lewis of New York Post that they “got smacked.”

“Sh*t, we got smacked. They were better offensively and defensively. They played as a team four quarters,” Simmons shared.

Sure enough, Nets fans will be hoping that Ben Simmons will be able to produce double-digit scores moving forward. Besides, they will need him to be better if they want to avoid another embarrassing result like what happened on Tuesday.

Brooklyn plays the Portland Trail Blazers and Memphis Grizzlies next to cap off the week.