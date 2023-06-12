It's the offseason so you just know that Ben Simmons is going to be making waves again. After all, he is considered by many as one of the greatest offseason players of all time. True enough, the Brooklyn Nets star has recently come out with his first set of summer transformation photos as he looks forward to another bounce-back season.

As expected, Simmons got totally clowned on the mean street of Twitter after photos and videos of his summer workout sessions went viral. It seems that Simmons himself has decided to join in on the fun by posting an obviously photoshopped photo of himself looking like a professional bodybuilder. I mean, he must have posted this as a joke, right?

Well, some folks on social media thought otherwise, and they just had to “expose” Ben as the latest fitness fraud:

Not Ben Simmons photoshopping his pics💀 I’ve been following Goob for a min now bc he started his page by calling out bodybuilders and fitness influencers and now Ben.. Why ben why 😭💀😂 pic.twitter.com/sPmctlKCX1 — Emily Kate (@EmSportsTakes) June 12, 2023

Ben Simmons couldn't have been serious about this, right? I mean, he must have known the photos would have been compared side-by-side. Most folks on the mean streets of Twitter believe that the Nets star was in on the joke, and they clapped back at the internet detective who thought he had a breakthrough case:

He posted it bc people were reposting it online photoshopped as a joke, saying he was swole — quentynr (@quentynr02) June 12, 2023

Man have a sense of humour… he did it as a joke. — Scooter (@ScooterMcNeice) June 12, 2023

He obviously did it as a joke people on social media stupid — Immigrant (@GoatDLuffy_) June 12, 2023

Whatever the case might be, there's no denying that Ben Simmons is looking great right now. Not that great, but he's definitely put on some muscle over the past several months. Let's just hope it translates to his game on the court once the season starts and most importantly, that he's able to stay healthy.