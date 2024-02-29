The Brooklyn Nets downgraded Ben Simmons to questionable ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Atlanta Hawks due to left leg soreness.
Simmons, who was not listed on the team's initial injury report, has been battling a left leg ailment over the last week. The three-time All-Star exited Saturday's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves and did not return. He played 14 minutes in Monday's win over the Memphis Grizzlies before sitting out Tuesday's blowout loss to the Orlando Magic.
Following the Minnesota loss, interim head coach Kevin Ollie said Simmons had a knee injury before the team clarified it was a leg issue. The Aussie battled multiple left leg injuries early last season. Simmons missed two extended periods due to a left knee ailment, having blood drained and receiving PRP injections both times. He missed another extended stretch due to a left calf strain.
Ben Simmons' injury woes
Simmons has been unable to stay on the floor for an extended period for the third straight season. After missing the second half of last year due to a nerve impingement in his surgically repaired back, he played six games to open the season before being sidelined for three months by the same injury in a different area. After his first game back, he was forced out for one game due to swelling in his left knee.
Over nine appearances since returning, Ben Simmons is averaging 5.9 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists in 18.7 minutes per game. The former No. 1 pick has struggled to make an impact in three appearances under interim head coach Kevin Ollie, averaging 3.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in 17 minutes per game.
Cam Thomas is also out vs. Atlanta due to a right ankle/midfoot sprain. After losing eight of their last 10, the Nets sit four games behind the Hawks for the Eastern Conference's final play-in spot.