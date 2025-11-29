The Brooklyn Nets' 115-103 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday initially looked like a forgettable game for Egor Demin. The No. 8 pick struggled in the first half, failing to score on 0-of-3 shooting with two assists and two turnovers in 11 minutes. Then, the second half happened, and the Nets rookie turned in a performance that many will view as his official coming-out party.

Demin scored a career-high 23 points on 8-of-15 shooting from the field and 5-of-12 from three during 19 second-half minutes. He added eight rebounds, three assists, a steal and two blocks, pulling the Nets within single digits after they trailed by 19.

“I think we just needed to really flip the switch and find a way,” Demin said. “And for me, it was the moment where I felt it better. And I found that extra energy in myself. And then I start feeling it a little bit better… It's just being able to really find that assertiveness and find how to be decisive. Being decisive and being focused on what I can control, right, and what we can control as a group. Just keep really following our staples and really trying to reach the goals we set pregame on our game plan and being able to get stops and run the floor.”

Egor Demin 23 PTS, 9 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK, 8/18 FG, 5/14 3FG, 60.9% TS vs 76ers https://t.co/BFMtQVRkWF pic.twitter.com/CJBmiiiFev — Basketball Performances (@NBAPerformances) November 29, 2025

Demin's second-half performance showcased several of the qualities that led the Nets to select him with their first lottery pick in 15 years.

Nets rookie Egor Demin pours in 23 points during second half of loss to 76ers

The Russian floor general was confident and decisive offensively, pulling up from three, attacking closeouts on drives to the rim, and creating for his teammates in the pick-and-roll. Defensively, he used his 6-foot-10 wingspan to clean up the boards and come away with several steals and blocks.

“It was fun. I didn't know, but I think he had zero points at halftime,” fellow rookie Danny Wolf said of Demin's performance. “And then the second half… I was a part of the first few minutes of the fourth quarter. He really just makes the game so easy for everybody, especially with how well he's shooting the ball. When I was on the bench at the end of the game, it was pretty fun to watch because he looked confident and comfortable out there. It was cool to see.”

Following a slow start to the season, Demin has been one of the NBA's top rookies in recent weeks amid a move into the Nets' starting lineup. The 19-year-old has averaged 10.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.8 turnovers on 40/36/88 shooting splits over his last 10 appearances.

Despite Demin's second-half explosion on Friday, head coach Jordi Fernadnez is expecting more from Brooklyn's top draft pick.

“I mean, the line looks good. I like his aggressiveness,” Fernandez said. “Eighteen field goal attempts is really good. The five assists to three turnovers. I don't love it. It should have been one less one less turnover and one more assist to be fine. I like the rebounding. And then defensively, it also took him a little bit to get into the game, like the rest of his teammates, but I gotta speak just about one player.

“I'm happy for him. Played those 30 minutes and saw the ball go in. But still got to be better, he has to be better, we have to be better as a group. We have higher standards for high standards for everybody here. Having 23 points in one game, that is what it is. I mean, I'm happy for him, but at the same time, I want more from him and the group.”