Ben Simmons is working hard to return.

Brooklyn Nets point guard Ben Simmons is taking another step towards returning from a two-month absence. After missing 27 games due to a nerve impingement in his surgically repaired back, the three-time All-Star will be cleared to play two-on-two when the team returns from a four-game road trip, according to the New York Post's Brian Lewis.

The Nets announced on Dec. 20 that Simmons had “displayed consistent strength improvement in the affected area” and “further increased individual court work.” Despite this, Simmons said on Dec. 22 that he had not been given any timetable for his return.

Ben Simmons said he hasn't been given any timetable for when he will be able to return: "Honestly, I wish it was a sprained ankle. It's one of those things where you just don't know… but we've seen a lot of progress." pic.twitter.com/4lNGKXEfHh — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) December 22, 2023

Brooklyn is expected to provide another update on Simmons' progress in the coming days.

Before his injury, the former number-one pick was averaging 6.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game over six appearances. Simmons' passivity in Brooklyn's halfcourt offense continued to be a concern, with the Aussie attempting just 6.8 shots per 36 minutes, one less than 2022-23, and going to the free-throw line twice in six games.

However, his transition ball-handling and facilitation were at the center of a Nets offense that had scored the NBA's second-most fastbreak points before he went down. Simmons was adding 4.5 points per 100 possessions in transition, ranking in the 94th percentile among NBA point guards, per Cleaning the Glass.

The Nets have missed Simmons' defensive versatility and fastbreak orchestration during a 3-10 stretch over their last 13 games. Brooklyn ranks 29th in defensive rating during that span, with Spencer Dinwiddie, Cam Thomas and Mikal Bridges struggling to defend at the point of attack.

Decided to thread what went wrong for the Nets defense early last night 🧵 First play of the game: Nets continue to give heavy gap help and continue to get destroyed from deep. Brooklyn ranks dead last defending the 3-pt line over their last 13 games. Opponents shooting 43.1%. pic.twitter.com/tklbKfoBQ3 — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) January 3, 2024

That inability to get stops has neutralized the Nets' transition game. Brooklyn ranks 28th in transition points during the period. The halfcourt-heavy offense has not been a recipe for success, with head coach Jacque Vaughn's squad ranking 24th in offensive rating and dead last in effective field goal percentage.

Simmons will attempt to progress from 2-on-2 to fullcourt five-on-five scrimmages in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, the Nets will look to snap out of their recent struggles when they travel to face the Houston Rockets Wednesday before home matchups against the Oklahoma City Thunder Friday and Portland Trail Blazers Sunday.