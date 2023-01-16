Nets big man Ben Simmons was a late scratch ahead of Brooklyn’s 112-102 loss to Oklahoma City Sunday. Head coach Jacque Vaughn said Simmons experienced tightness in his back during warmups before the decision was made to hold him out.

“He went through warmups and felt some tightness,” Vaughn said postgame. “He’ll be on the trip with us so hopefully it’s one game, I hope so.”

Simmons has a history of back issues. The three-time All-Star underwent a microdiscectomy on his lower back in May. Per the Hospital for Special Surgery, the procedure is meant to reduce pain and other symptoms that occur when a herniated disc presses on a nerve root.

The 26-year-old was ruled out of last year’s playoffs after he reported discomfort during rehab. Simmons detailed the severity of a back injury he sustained against the Bucks during the 2020-21 season on The Old Man and the Three podcast with J.J. Redick.

“I was throwing up because I was in so much pain,” the Nets point forward said. “The pain goes all the way down your leg. I couldn’t sit in a car. Everything I was doing was just f****** painful.”

Simmons has not yet resembled his old self athletically this season, showing visible discomfort in his back when taking contact at multiple points early in the year.

I thought this play wasn't talked about enough Monday. Simmons generates most contact we've seen and comes up grabbing his back. He said this when I asked him about aggressiveness after the opener. Shouldn't be too surprising after surgery, but clearly lingering effects there. https://t.co/V0MT0adWkmpic.twitter.com/vXydcPQo63 — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) October 26, 2022

However, those grimaces have been few and far between over Brooklyn’s recent hot stretch. The former number one pick has instead missed two extended periods while dealing with knee soreness and a calf strain in his left leg.

Vaughn did not expand on the severity of Simmons’ back discomfort Sunday outside of his hope it would be a one-game absence.

The Aussie went scoreless while taking just three shots during the Nets’ 109-98 loss to Boston Thursday, their first game of Kevin Durant’s extended absence. Despite modest scoring totals, Simmons had made a significant impact through his defense, rebounding and transition passing during Brooklyn’s hot streak over the last month.

Sunday’s defeat marks back-to-back Nets losses for the first time since mid-November. Simmons will be with the team as Brooklyn looks to get back in the win column when they open a five-game road trip in San Antonio Tuesday.