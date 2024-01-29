Ben Simmons received a pivotal injury update ahead of the Brooklyn Nets' game on Monday night vs. the Utah Jazz.

Jacque Vaughn previously revealed that Ben Simmons was likely to return on Monday. The Brooklyn Nets guard has missed around three months due to a back injury.

With the Nets set to battle the Utah Jazz on Monday night, Brooklyn would certainly benefit from Simmons' return. Although Simmons has endured some struggles while on the court over the past few seasons, he's still a reliable defensive presence and floor general. Simmons' passing ability is among the best in the NBA.

The Nets would love for Simmons to be aggressive in terms of attacking the basket, however. At the moment, though, Brooklyn is just hoping to see Simmons on the court Monday. So is Ben Simmons playing tonight vs. the Jazz?

Ben Simmons' injury status vs. Jazz

Simmons was originally listed as probable on the NBA injury report. However, it was recently announced that Simmons will return on Monday night.

Simmons is confident he can help the Nets. Brooklyn has struggled in recent action, but Simmons recently revealed what he can bring to the team.

“I just want to have an impact. I want to come in and win games,” Simmons said Saturday, via Erik Slater of ClutchPoints. “We haven't been winning lately. So it's one of those things where we have to get back on track. I'm looking forward to just playing my role and helping this team win.”

So when it comes to the answer to the question of if Ben Simmons is playing tonight vs. the Jazz, the answer is yes. Perhaps he will help Brooklyn earn a victory on Monday.