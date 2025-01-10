The Brooklyn Nets will receive reinforcements for the start of a six-game West Coast swing. After missing the team's last three games due to calf soreness and lower back injury management, Ben Simmons will return to the lineup against the Denver Nuggets on Friday.

With D'Angelo Russell (left shin contusion) and Cam Thomas (left hamstring strain) also sidelined, the Nets have played their last three games without a lead ball-handler. Russell will remain sidelined for the Nuggets matchup, while Thomas will be reevaluated after the road trip. However, Simmons' return should add some semblance of normalcy to Brooklyn's offense, which ranks dead last over the last three games.

The three-time All-Star has seen an expanded workload since replacing Dennis Schroder as Brooklyn's starting point guard. He averaged 8.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 8.0 assists while playing 29.5 minutes per game over his last seven appearances before his three-game absence.

Nets carry injury designations into six-game West Coast trip

In addition to Russell and Simmons, Cam Johnson will miss his fourth consecutive game on Friday due to a right ankle sprain. The veteran wing suffered the injury, his second right ankle sprain this season, during the closing seconds of a Jan. 2 road win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Head coach Jordi Fernadez said on Wednesday that the Nets expect Johnson to return during the road trip but wouldn't rush anything.

Johnson has been among the NBA's most efficient offensive players this season. The 6-foot-8 has averaged 19.5 points per game on 50/44/90 shooting splits. He leads the league in effective field goal percentage (62.4) among 71 players attempting at least 12 field goals and five three-pointers per game.

Trendon Watford will remain sidelined in Denver for his 12th consecutive game due to a left hamstring strain. The 24-year-old missed the first six weeks of the regular season due to a left hamstring injury. He reaggravated it during a Dec. 16 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Watford has averaged 8.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 16.1 minutes per game over 13 appearances this season. Brooklyn will reevaluate him on Saturday.

The Nets have lost six of their last seven games entering the road trip. Their recent skid has elevated them to sixth place in the draft lottery standings, tied with the Portland Trail Blazers and one spot behind the Utah Jazz. They will face both teams during their West Coast swing.