Ben Simmons' first extended absence of the 2024-25 season will continue Wednesday vs. the Detroit Pistons. The Brooklyn Nets ruled out the three-time All-Star for his third-straight game due to lower back injury management. He has also experienced calf soreness relating to his back in the last week.

Before his absence, Simmons saw an increased workload while replacing Dennis Schroder as the Nets' starting point guard. He played 29.5 minutes per game over his last seven appearances, the third-highest on the team, averaging 8.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 8.0 assists.

After Simmons' last two seasons were cut short by back injuries, head coach Jordi Fernandez said Brooklyn is cautiously approaching the Aussie's recent calf/back discomfort.

“It’s just managing it and making sure that we can take the proper steps with him,” Fernandez said before Wednesday's Pistons matchup. “Obviously, [this season] he’s played more than he’s played in the last two, three years, and that’s a good sign. But also, it just doesn’t happen like this. He’s played more minutes recently. I think up to 30 quite a few games, and right now, this discomfort, whatever he’s got going on with the calf, that is related to managing his back. We just gotta be cautious and keep working where he can continue to play basketball, which is important for us.”

Simmons is part of a long list of Nets who will be in street clothes Wednesday as the team battles injuries.

Nets dealing with extensive list of injuries amid losing streak

The Nets will also be without leading scorers Cam Johnson and Cam Thomas, who are out for extended periods due to ankle and hamstring injuries, respectively. Johnson will be reevaluated following the Pistons matchup, while Thomas will remain sidelined for an upcoming six-game road trip.

D'Angelo Russell will miss his second straight game on Wednesday after exiting Saturday's loss to the Detroit Pistons due to a shin contusion. Day'Ron Sharpe was a late scratch for the Pistons matchup due to an illness, while Trendon Watford will miss his 11th straight game due to a hamstring strain. Second-year guard Dariq Whitehead is also out after suffering a concussion Tuesday during a G League appearance with the Long Island Nets.

Fernandez's squad has struggled to stay competitive over its last two games amidst the injuries, averaging 96.5 points and 18.0 turnovers on 42/32/63 shooting splits. Keon Johnson and Tyrese Martin led Brooklyn's offense during the pair of losses. Recent two-way signings Reece Beekman, acquired from the Golden State Warriors in the Schroder trade, and Tosan Evbuomwan have also entered the rotation.

The Nets will have eight available players Wednesday vs. the Pistons, the fewest allowed by NBA rules. While his team will enter the matchup as a heavy underdog at home, Fernandez said Brooklyn's injuries present a meaningful opportunity for several developmental prospects.

“Just go out there and fight because I think that having the opportunity to play minutes for all of these guys has to be meaningful,” he said of Brooklyn's mindset. “I'm never gonna think like I wish I had the full team. I mean, I wanna have all the guys healthy and back, but the reality is right now, we have the bodies that we have. We have to have good positive energy and be excited to play basketball. And that's all I can focus on right now is use the guys that we have and don't think about the ones that we don't have.”