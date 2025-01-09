The injury-ravaged Brooklyn Nets could welcome back one of their top players during a six-game road trip. Head coach Jordi Fernandez said the team expects Cam Johnson to return during an upcoming West Coast swing. The veteran wing has missed Brooklyn's last three games due to a right ankle sprain.

“We believe [he'll play during the trip], but again, we're not gonna rush anything,” Fernandez said after Wednesday's 113-98 loss to the Detroit Pistons. “So whenever he's cleared and he feels good. He's young, but he's a veteran, and I trust him. I don't want him to go too early and risk anything. I just want him to be 100 percent because then he makes us better, he makes us compete better, and that just helps the rest of the group. He's in good spirits. He feels good, he's been working.”

Johnson injured his ankle during the closing seconds of a Jan. 2 road win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Cam Johnson nearing return to Nets lineup amid extended injury absence

It marked the second time the 28-year-old has sprained his right ankle this season. He initially injured it during a Nov. 25 road win over the Golden State Warriors. Johnson also missed three games due to a sprain in the same ankle last season.

The 6-foot-8 sharpshooter has been Brooklyn's most consistent player while turning in the best season of his career in 2024-25. Johnson has averaged 19.5 points per game on 50/44/90 shooting splits. He leads the league in effective field goal percentage (62.4) among 71 players attempting at least 12 field goals and five three-pointers per game.

Executives expect Johnson to be among the league's most sought-after players leading up to the Feb. 6 trade deadline. After trading Dennis Schroder and Dorian Finney-Smith in the last month, the Nets are expected to field offers for the sixth-year forward. Numerous teams, including the Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers, Orlando Magic, Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder, have been linked to Johnson.

Given the high demand for Johnson's services amid his career-best season, the Nets will likely approach his ankle injury cautiously. Brooklyn is also expected to welcome back point guards Ben Simmons and D'Angelo Russell during its West Coast swing. Leading scorer Cam Thomas will miss the road trip after reaggravating a hamstring injury that caused him to miss a month earlier this season.