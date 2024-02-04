The Nets are really being cautious when it comes to Ben Simmons' health.

Brooklyn Nets point guard Ben Simmons has been ruled out for Monday's matchup with the Golden State Warriors. The team labeled Simmons' injury on the status report as “lower back – injury maintenance.” Brooklyn is on the front end of a back-to-back and will face the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday.

Simmons returned from a three-month absence due to a nerve impingement in his back during Monday's win over the Utah Jazz, posting 12 points, eight rebounds, 11 assists and zero turnover in 18 minutes. However, he injured his knee in the process and missed Wednesday's loss to the Phoenix Suns. The three-time All-Star returned during Saturday's road win over the Philadelphia 76ers, failing to score or attempt a field goal but posting nine rebounds and five assists in 13 minutes.

Dorian Finney-Smith will miss his third straight game Monday due to an ankle sprain. The veteran's absence continues to present a significant hole in Brooklyn's frontcourt, with breakout center Day'Ron Sharpe already sidelined. Finney-Smith is shooting 38.3 percent from three on a career-high 5.5 attempts per game this season while guarding across multiple positions.

Head coach Jacque Vaughn called him day-to-day before the win over Philadelphia.

Dennis Smith Jr. is probable versus Golden State after missing Saturday's win due to foot soreness. The offseason minimum signing has averaged 7.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.2 steals while playing 19.2 minutes per game this season.

The Nets have won three of their last four games after a 5-17 stretch that dropped them to 11th in the Eastern Conference. Vaughn's squad ranks second in the NBA in offensive rating and 16th in defensive rating during that span.