The Brooklyn Nets indeed aren’t done making moves before the trade deadline after sending Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks earlier this week. Unfortunately for both the Sacramento Kings and league die-hards across the globe, though, their next trade seems poised to involve a different Brooklyn forward than Kevin Durant.

The Kings are “finalizing” a trade with the Nets for sophomore forward Kessler Edwards, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Edwards, the No. 44 overall pick in the 2022 draft, has appeared in just 14 games for the Nets in 2022-23 after a quietly promising rookie campaign, stuck on the bench behind Brooklyn’s glut of quality forwards.

Edwards started 23 games for the shallow, absence-ravaged Nets in his debut campaign, showing off raw two-way tools that projected him as a potential rotation wing going forward. He hasn’t built on that promise this season, though, averaging 16.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks in 16 appearances with Brooklyn’s G League team while shooting just 37.0% overall and 25.5% from beyond the arc

ESPN reports that while Sacramento intends to give Edwards ample playing time with its G League affiliate in nearby Stockton, his ultimate future “remains fluid” as the Thursday deadline approaches.

The Nets, meanwhile, cut $8 million from their 2022-23 luxury tax bill by moving on from Edwards, also opening a roster spot as they continue searching for roster upgrades following the Irving trade to appease Kevin Durant. Though the two-time Finals MVP has reportedly met with the front office to discuss the direction of the franchise, Brooklyn isn’t expected to seriously consider trading Durant before the deadline.