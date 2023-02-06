Spencer Dinwiddie is back with the Brooklyn Nets after the Dallas Mavericks added him to a trade package that gave birth to the newest superstar duo in the league in Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic. That being said, the Nets might not be done cooking up a trade involving Dinwiddie.

“As the Nets pursue additional deals before Thursday’s 3 PM ET trade buzzer, league sources say they have not ruled out potentially moving Spencer Dinwiddie elsewhere,” says NBA correspondent Marc Stein.

The Mavs sent Dinwiddie along with Dorian Finney-Smith and future picks in exchange for Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris. Whether that deal will be a win for both the Mavs and the Nets is something that remains to be seen, though, Brooklyn could be looking to parlay Dinwiddie into a much better acquisition.

Dinwiddie isn’t a bad get for the Nets, assuming Brooklyn keeps him for the rest of the 2022-23 NBA season at least. For one, unlike Kyrie Irving, he can be a player who will buy into what Kevin Durant and the Nets are trying to achieve, which is no other than an NBA title. Dinwiddie is averaging 17.7 points on 45.5 percent shooting from the field and 40.5 percent from deep, 3.1 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per outing.

The 29-year-old Dinwiddie, who was taken in the second round (38th overall) by the Detroit Pistons in the 2014 NBA Draft, will still be under team control for one more season, as he is due to earn $18.85 million in the 2023-24 NBA season. He played for five seasons in Brooklyn during his first stint with the Nets from 2016-17 to 2020-21.