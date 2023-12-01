After dropping the defensive ball against the Hornets on Thursday, Brooklyn is now expecting some reinforcements in their rotation.

The Brooklyn Nets will receive much-needed defensive reinforcements for Saturday's matchup with the Orlando Magic. Dennis Smith Jr. is expected to return vs. Orlando after missing the team's last six games with a lower back sprain.

Brooklyn allowed a Hornets team without LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller to shoot 21-of-36 shooting from three (58.3 percent) in a 129-128 loss Thursday. The Nets were unable to contain Terry Rozier, who scored a game-high 37 points on 7-of-9 shooting from behind the arc.

Smith Jr's elite point-of-attack defense should provide a significant boost to Brooklyn's 22nd-ranked unit. At the time of his injury, the 26-year-old was allowing the second-lowest defended field goal percentage among all NBA guards (minimum 35 shots defended).

Royce O'Neale will also return to the lineup Saturday after missing Thursday's loss due to a left hip contusion. The 30-year-old set career-highs with six made threes in each of his last two games. O'Neale is shooting a career-high 40.7 from deep on 6.4 attempts per game this season.

The Nets ruled out Lonnie Walker IV vs. the Magic due to a left hamstring strain. After signing for the minimum, Walker has been among the NBA's most productive bench scorers this season, averaging 14.4 points per game on 49/45/78 shooting splits. However, he's struggled to find a rhythm during his last two games, scoring 14 points on 4-of-11 shooting with three assists and four turnovers.

After an injury scare during a Nov. 12 win over the Washington Wizards, Walker revealed he has been dealing with a painful left knee ailment since Brooklyn's second game of the year. However, he would not expand on the nature of the injury. The absence will mark the shooting guard's first missed game this season.