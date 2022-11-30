Published November 30, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons has been sidelined recently due to a left knee injury, but by the looks of it, the issue is more serious than initially thought.

Simmons has reportedly been diagnosed with a left lateral upper calf strain, which will now force him to sit out the next three games at least. He needs to be re-evaluated after that, meaning his absence could be extended if he doesn’t show any significant progress.

The Nets playmaker suffered a knee injury in the Nets’ win over the Orlando Magic on Monday. He didn’t return after his exit, though the team called his injury as a simple knee soreness. He has already been ruled out for Wednesday’s game against the Washington Wizards as well, but it now appears it’s because of the newly diagnosed issue.

Ben Simmons’ latest injury update is quite the brutal blow, especially for the Aussie guard himself. He is starting to find his groove with Brooklyn, averaging 13.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 block in the last seven games prior to his Monday exit.

With his injury, he’s facing a lengthy time on the sidelines that basically brings him a step backward in his progress.

It remains to be seen how long he’ll really be out, but hopes are high that it won’t go beyond the minimum three games. If he isn’t able to be 100 percent at that point, it’ll be difficult for him to get back into game shape and pick up where he left off prior to his injury.