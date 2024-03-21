The struggling Brooklyn Nets will be shorthanded for Thursday's road matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks. Dorian Finney-Smith has been ruled out due to left ankle soreness, the team announced Wednesday.
Finney-Smith was listed on the status report for Brooklyn's last two games due to his ankle. The 30-year-old missed six games in early February after spraining his ankle during a January 27 win over the Houston Rockets. He has struggled to find consistency in Brooklyn's sputtering offense since then, averaging 8.2 points on 30 percent shooting over his last 18 appearances.
Nic Claxton is listed as questionable for the matchup due to an illness. The 24-year-old center, who will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, has averaged 12.1 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists on 63 percent shooting this season. He ranks sixth in the league in blocks, averaging 2.1 per game.
Rookie first-round pick Noah Clowney is also questionable due to a G League assignment. If Claxton cannot go, Clowney could see extended minutes for just the fourth time this season. The 19-year-old has been among the G League's top centers this season, averaging 17.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.6 blocks on 50 percent shooting. Clowney offers a potential floor-spacer in the frontcourt, shooting 34 percent on three attempts per game with the Long Island Nets.
Keita Bates-Diop is another candidate to receive backup center minutes behind Day'Ron Sharpe if Claxton is ruled out. Rookie second-round pick Jalen Wilson should also play extended minutes with Finney-Smith sidelined.
The Nets have lost six of their last seven games, dropping them to 26-43. Interim head coach Kevin Ollie's squad sits four and a half games behind the Atlanta Hawks for the Eastern Conference's final play-in spot with 13 remaining.