The Washington Commanders' quarterback situation is suddenly uncertain after Thursday night's loss to the Green Bay Packers, with Jayden Daniels dealing with a sprained knee that puts his Week 3 availability against the Las Vegas Raiders in jeopardy.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the injury isn't considered long-term, but the Commanders could take a cautious approach and give veteran Marcus Mariota the start. Daniels managed to finish the Packers game despite being sacked four times and hit repeatedly, though his 17 rushing yards marked one of the lowest totals of his career.

Beyond the knee injury, ESPN analyst Mina Kimes sounded the alarm about the bigger picture for Daniels' career. In a video shared by ESPN on X, she emphasized that the second-year quarterback is absorbing far too much punishment.

"Through the first two weeks of the season, he leads all quarterbacks in QB contact. … He led all quarterbacks in QB contact last year. … It's just not sustainable." Mina Kimes on Jayden Daniels taking hits

Daniels not only leads all quarterbacks in contact this season, but also topped that same category last year. Kimes stressed that the style is unsustainable for someone with the talent to win from the pocket, noting he doesn’t need to shoulder the bulk of the offense through constant scrambles and hits. Her warning underscores why the Commanders may need to adjust how they deploy their young star moving forward.

The workload on Daniels has been heavy from the start. Against Green Bay, he was pressured on nearly half of his drop-backs and struggled with efficiency, finishing 24-of-42 for 200 yards and two touchdowns.

Advanced stats painted an even bleaker picture, as he registered career lows across multiple categories, including success rate and yards per play. That level of duress makes even minor injuries like Thursday's knee sprain more concerning, given the cumulative toll.

Still, Daniels' trajectory remains one of the brightest in the league. The reigning Rookie of the Year powered Washington to the NFC Championship last season and showed in Week 1 against the Giants that he can carry a team when healthy.

The Commanders know that keeping him upright will determine their ceiling in 2025, starting with whether he can suit up against the Raiders this weekend.