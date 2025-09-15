The Chicago Bears’ Ben Johnson era is off to an… underwhelming start. The former Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator squared off against his former team in Week 2. And Johnson’s homecoming was a bloodbath. The Lions savaged the Bears, winning 52-21 and dropping Chicago to an 0-2 start in 2025.

Johnson watched as his former quarterback Jared Goff racked up 334 yards and five touchdowns, leading Detroit to a decisive victory. Meanwhile, his current QB had a rough day at the office. Caleb Williams managed 207 passing yards, two touchdowns and a terrible interception on Sunday.

Reactions to the lopsided loss have been, understandably, harsh. But Bears fans looking for a silver lining can turn to Williams’ deep ball stats. The second-year signal caller has shown improvement on passes over 20 air yards downfield, according to Daniel Coltun on X. Through two games, he’s completing 40 percent of those throws, good for seventh in the league among QBs with two starts.

It may not be as bad as it seems for Caleb Williams

Williams’ 40 percent completion percentage on deep throws is a big step up for the former first-overall draft pick. Last season he completed just 26.7 percent of passes 20+ yards downfield, although he led the league with 75 attempts.

Williams has also shown improvement in his PFF grade for deep balls, going from 56.4 in 2024 to 86.9 so far this season. And his BTT percentage (Big Time Throws) is up from 19.4 to 33.3 percent in 2025.

This, of course, is probably cold comfort to Bears fans after Chicago’s rocky start. The Bears collapsed against the Minnesota Vikings in the season opener, losing to J.J. McCarthy in his NFL debut. And Week 2 was even uglier for the team.

While Chicago appeared in control of Minnesota before a disastrous fourth quarter, the Bears got boat raced by the Lions. Johnson ultimately decided to bench Williams in the blowout loss.

Still, Williams remains confident in his game. The quarterback noted that the team is undergoing a growing process under Johnson. And better days are likely ahead.

The Bears will host the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3. And the matchup could provide Williams and Johnson an opportunity to bounce back. Dallas just allowed Russell Wilson to throw for 450 yards and three scores in its narrow 40-37 win on Sunday.