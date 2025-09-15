The Brooklyn Nets signed free agent center David Muoka on Monday. Per team policy, the terms of the contract were not released. However, it's likely an Exhibit 10 training camp deal.

Muoka, a 6-foot-11 center, played two college seasons at Lamar and two at UNLV before joining the Long Island Nets for the 2023-24 season. He made 33 appearances with the team, averaging 4.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks on 56.9 percent shooting in 15.5 minutes per game. After playing for the Nets' Summer League team in 2024, he signed with the Portland Trail Blazers, becoming the first Hong Kong native ever to ink an NBA contract.

However, the Trail Blazers subsequently waived Muoka and added him to their G League roster. Whether Brooklyn will do the same or allow the big man to compete for a spot at training camp remains to be seen.

Nets sign Hong Kong native David Muoka to free agent deal ahead of training camp

Article Continues Below

The Rip City Remix, Portland's G League affiliate, traded Muoka to the Windy City Bulls, where he spent last season. He made 34 appearances with Windy City, averaging 11.6 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.2 blocks on 65.1 percent shooting in 28.8 minutes per game.

Muoka is the third Chinese-born player to agree to a deal with Brooklyn in the last two years, joining Yonxi “Jacky” Cui and Fanbo Zeng. With his signing, Brooklyn has 23 players under contract, including the unofficial signings of Zeng and Ricky Council IV. NBA teams are allowed to carry 21 contracts during training camp, meaning more Nets moves should be coming in the next week.

The Nets have seven players with partially or non-guaranteed contracts: Keon Johnson, Jalen Wilson, Drew Timme, Tyrese Martin, Council, Zeng and Muoka. They have one two-way spot open after signing Tyson Etienne and E.J. Liddell to two-way deals earlier this offseason.