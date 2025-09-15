After spending six seasons in the NBA, Cam Reddish’s time in the league has come to an end. The 10th overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft is still only 26 but will now be representing BC Šiauliai in Lithuania, according to Marc Stein.

Reddish will be joining the Lithuanian Basketball League for the time being, with Stein stating that the player will seemingly need to prove himself in Europe before being signed by a EuroLeague team. However, his contract with Šiauliai reportedly has a clause that will allow for a release if a EuroLeague or an NBA offer materializes.

Reddish spent the last two seasons playing for the Los Angeles Lakers. During this time, he failed to nail himself down as a starter and watched his minutes decline considerably as a result.

Last season, Reddish averaged 3.2 points and 1.5 rebounds in 17.8 minutes per game, and had just eight starts to his name over his 33 overall appearances. The former first-round pick has undoubtedly failed to reach the heights expected of him, and will now be resetting his career in Lithuania.

Article Continues Below

Reddish was waived by the Lakers earlier in March after joining the team from the Portland Trail Blazers back in July 2023. He played for a total of four franchises during his six-season stint in the NBA after being drafted by the Atlanta Hawks back in 2019, but now joins a Šiauliai team willing to give him the runway needed to establish himself.

“It's hard to say why his NBA path stopped at this point,” Šiauliai head coach Darius Songaila said via The Stein Line. “I've worked with many talented players who couldn't establish themselves there – a lot of factors play a role.”

Songalia, who was previously the assistant to Gregg Popovich at the San Antonio Spurs, went on to claim that “European Basketball is getting faster and faster.” He expressed confidence in Reddish’s ability to command multiple positions on the floor and did not close the door on an eventual return to the NBA.