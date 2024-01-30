Dorian Finney-Smith and Day'Ron Sharpe still find themselves on the Nets' injury report.

Brooklyn Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith, who was ruled out vs. the Utah Jazz on Monday, will also miss Wednesday's matchup with the Phoenix Suns. The multi-game absence comes after the veteran wing sprained his ankle during Saturday's win over the Houston Rockets.

Finney-Smith snapped out of extended offensive struggles vs. Houston, posting 19 points, seven rebounds and three assists on 4-of-8 shooting from three. The 30-year-old was a team-best plus-20 for the night before injuring his ankle on a block in the third quarter.

My goodness, what a block this was by Dorian Finney-Smith on Cam Whitmore. DFS is having himself a night. pic.twitter.com/VsAKzhyLcs — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) January 28, 2024

Finney-Smith, who has been a fixture in trade rumors with the deadline approaching, has averaged 9.1 points and 4.8 rebounds this season while shooting 38.3 percent from three on a career-high 5.5 attempts per game.

The veteran wing's injury presents a significant blow to the Nets' frontcourt rotation amid breakout center Day'Ron Sharpe's extended absence. Sharpe has been sidelined for three weeks after hyperextending his knee during a Jan. 7 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. The 22-year-old has averaged 7.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in 16.0 minutes per game this season, all career-highs.

Head coach Jacque Vaughn said Sharpe worked through an individual workout Monday but has not progressed to on-court activity with other bodies around him.

Ben Simmons will likely slide in as a backup center option behind Nic Claxton. The three-time All-Star is set to return from a three-month absence Monday. Simmons played extended minutes as a small-ball five with Nic Claxton sidelined earlier this season, averaging 6.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 6.7 assists over six appearances.

He will come off the bench for the Nets vs. Utah while on a minutes restriction.