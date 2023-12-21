As the Nets look to turn things around, Brooklyn is preparing to add some reinforcements.

The slumping Brooklyn Nets are expected to receive much-needed reinforcements ahead of Friday's matchup with the Denver Nuggets. The Nets listed guard Dennis Smith Jr. as probable vs. Denver after he missed the team's last seven games due to an upper back sprain.

After missing six games from Nov. 19-30 due to a lower back sprain, Smith was among Brooklyn's most productive players during wins over the Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks before being sidelined. The minimum signing averaged 11.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.0 steals on 53 percent shooting during the pair of victories.

Dennis Smith Jr. flies down the floor off the inbounds and finds Mikal Bridges for a corner three. pic.twitter.com/VneP7k8zLf — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) December 3, 2023

His tenacious point-of-attack defense provided a significant boost for a Brooklyn unit that has performed well below expectations this season.

Dennis Smith Jr. has been outstanding on both ends tonight. pic.twitter.com/R8vlyIHm2u — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) December 7, 2023

The Nets rank 25th in defensive rating during their recent 1-5 stretch, allowing 123 points per game on 48.4 percent shooting from the field.

Brooklyn's hustle, an area Smith Jr. has made his living over his last two seasons, has left something to be desired during that span. The Nets rank 29th in transition defense, allowing 19.0 fastbreak points per game. They're dead last in defensive rebounding percentage and 23rd in turnovers forced. They've also surrendered the NBA's seventh-most open threes, allowing opponents to shoot 43.3 percent from deep, the NBA's best mark.

Smith Jr's energy should go a long way for a Nets bench already missing Lonnie Walker IV as the team looks to take down the defending champions before back-to-back matchups with the Detroit Pistons.

Walker remains out vs. Denver due to a left hamstring strain that has sidelined him for the last nine games. The team said Wednesday that he is expected to progress to 5-on-5 play over the next several days, with the goal of returning to the lineup next week.