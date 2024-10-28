Several Brooklyn Nets veterans described this year's training camp as the hardest of their NBA career. For first-time NBA head coach Jordi Fernandez, the grueling process aimed to prepare his players for his defensive expectations. While the Nets ran out of gas late in their first two games, Fernandez wasn't buying excuses about tired legs.

“I think that what we’re doing has purpose,” he said. “And then the reality is, yes, I’m asking them to be physical and pickup. But if you go to the playoffs or watch the playoffs, that’s what they do. If you watch the Orlando Magic, that’s what they do. If you watch the Boston Celtics, that’s what they do. So why do we want to have high standards? And why don’t you look at the good teams and try to do the same things?

“In winning basketball and playoff basketball, those are things that you get used to it. And once you get used to it and it doesn’t take you effort mentally of physically to do it, that’s when you take the next step. That’s will someday be our identity and it’s gonna get to the point where it's gonna be normal.”

The coach's process showed its first results on Sunday, as the Nets picked up their first win of the season, 115-102 over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Nets defense provides spark during first win of season

Fernandez's team offered a glimpse of his desired defensive identity during the upset win. The Nets pressured Milwaukee from the opening tip, forcing 18 turnovers that led to 21 points.

“The defensive end, we want to pick up full court. Everybody is just buying into that system,” Dennis Schroder said. “That's how we want to play, picking up 94 feet, being a pest on the defensive end. On the offensive end, we want to run, shoot a lot of threes, good threes. And, of course, paint touches and spray out for the open shooters. I think we did that tonight.”

While the Nets have glaring offensive deficiencies, general manager Sean Marks quietly filled the roster with size, athleticism and defensive versatility. Brooklyn's top nine rotation players on Sunday posted an average height of 6-foot-7 and an average wingspan of 6-foot-11.

Nic Claxton and Ben Simmons drew the primary assignment on Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, the Nets employed a team strategy to limit the Bucks superstar to 22 points. Brooklyn forced the ball out of Antetokounmpo's hands, using their length and range to double and rotate behind.

“It’s on all five guys against a guy like Giannis,” Claxton said. “It’s on everybody to be on the same page to load up [on him]. It’s not just on like me or Ben or whoever is guarding him. I didn’t feel like I was out there by myself tonight. Everybody, the whole defense, we had a great game plan from the coaches and we did a great job executing.”

For a Brooklyn team lacking offensive firepower, defensive intensity and cohesion are non-negotiables.

“We just didn't stop. We were locked in the whole game for 48 minutes,” Claxton continued. “Everybody was on the same page. Our defense was really our catalyst, and that's how we've got to play. We have to do that. We have to pick up full court. We have to make the games nasty from the jump. And we did a great job of that tonight.”

The Nets are expected to be among the NBA's worst teams this season as they position themselves for a top pick in next June's draft. However, Fernandez will attempt to lay the foundation for sustainable success during his first year at the helm. That process has begun on the defensive end of the floor.

“I think that you just have to work on what you believe and I want my team to be competitive. That means that we fight every night no matter what,” Fernandez said. “I want my team to be selfless, which means that you'll do whatever is best for the team. You'll do your job. And I want my team to be connected.”

“That means that no matter what, we'll be there for each other. We will challenge each other, but for the most part, in the game, you gotta be there supporting each other. So that's how we want to do it… The toughness and physicality are things that we're going to bring every night, representing the Brooklyn grit.”