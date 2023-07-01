With the NBA free agency period well underway, many teams have their eyes set on their dream signings. The names that make the most noise, of course, are the stars. However, there are also many under the radar signings that have the potential to be game-changers. The Brooklyn Nets, for example, agreed to a deal with former Dallas Mavericks first-round pick Dennis Smith Jr. to a new deal, per Shams Charania.

“Free agent guard Dennis Smith Jr. has agreed to a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The Nets made Smith a priority in free agency as their first call, and he becomes their first addition of the summer.”

The Nets are looking to build off of their chaotic yet successful 2022-23 season. After trading Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant during the deadline, Brooklyn was still able to make it to the playoffs. Unfortunately, the playoff hopes ended at the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers. Despite the loss, there was still plenty of things to like about the team.

The Dennis Smith Jr. signing might be the first “addition of the Nets, but it surely wasn't their first major move. Almost as soon as the NBA free agency period started, Brooklyn came to terms with an extension of forward Cam Johnson. Johnson was part of the haul the team got for KD, and he was easily one of their best performers last season.

The Nets are looking to repeat their success in the regular season in 2023. Will they be able to build off of their great finish to the season and return to the palyoffs?