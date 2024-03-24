The Brooklyn Nets will be shorthanded for their road matchup with the Toronto Raptors on Monday. Cam Johnson (left big toe sprain) and Dennis Smith Jr. (right shin stress reaction) have both been ruled out, the team announced Sunday.
Johnson injured his toe during Saturday's 105-93 loss to the New York Knicks. After signing a four-year, $94.5 million contract this summer, the 6-foot-8 forward has struggled to stay healthy this season.
Johnson missed the entire preseason after straining his left hamstring days before the start of training camp. After returning, he strained his left calf in the season opener, forcing him to miss seven games. He then missed four games due to a left adductor injury in late January and was sidelined for three games earlier in March due to an ankle sprain.
When on the floor, the former lottery pick has yet to live up to Brooklyn's hefty financial commitment. Johnson has averaged 13.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists on 45/40/78 shooting splits over 55 appearances.
Smith's absence presents a blow to a Nets team already falling short in the energy department. After signing for the minimum this offseason, the 25-year-old has been a sparkplug off the bench in Brooklyn's backcourt. Smith has averaged 6.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.2 steals in 19.2 minutes per game over 55 appearances.
While his lack of outside shooting can put a strain on Brooklyn's offense, the North Carolina State product has continued his ascension as one of the NBA's top point-of-attack defenders. Smith ranks first among all point guards in defensive estimated plus-minus (+3.0) this season, per DunksandThrees.com.
With Johnson and Smith sidelined, rookie second-round pick Jalen Wilson should continue to see minutes off the bench. The unanimous 2023 Big-12 Player of the Year has impressed in limited opportunities this season, flashing his hard-nosed defense, rebounding and floor-spacing capabilities. Brooklyn converted the Kansas product's two-way deal to a three-year, standard contract midway through the year.
Keita Bates-Diop is also out for the Raptors matchup due to a right shin stress reaction. The 28-year-old forward has been unable to crack Brooklyn's rotation since joining the team at the deadline in a deal for Royce O'Neale, averaging 4.8 minutes per game over 14 appearances.
The Nets have continued their freefall in the standings after general manager Sean Marks fired Jacque Vaughn and promoted Kevin Ollie to interim head coach at the All-Star break. Brooklyn has posted a 5-12 record while ranking 24th in offense over 17 games under Ollie.
A six-game losing streak has dropped the Nets to 26-45, five and a half games back of the Atlanta Hawks for the Eastern Conference's final play-in spot with 11 remaining. Despite being shorthanded, they'll have a prime opportunity to break the streak against a Raptors team on a league-worst 10-game skid.