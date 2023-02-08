Cam Thomas is still on fire. The Brooklyn Nets guard is taking full advantage of all the playing time he’s been having with the Nets nursing a banged-up roster and with Kyrie Irving just recently traded to the Dallas Mavericks.

After exploding for yet another 40-point night on Tuesday, albeit in a 116-112 home loss at the hands of Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns, Cam Thomas just made the NBA witness something it had never seen before.

“Cam Thomas of the @BrooklynNets was averaging 7.4 PPG this season before scoring 44, 47 and 43 over his last 3 games. That’s over 10.0 PPG lower than any other player entering a streak of 3 straight 40-point games in NBA history (next lowest: 17.6 by Flynn Robinson in 1968-69),” per OptaSTATS.

The former LSU Tigers star went 11-for-23 from the field for 43 points against the Nets. He made a living as well from the free throw line, going 18-for-20 on his freebies. Cam Thomas has always been a scoring machine and college basketball fans would attest to that, having seen him smoke defenses back when he was still in Baton Rouge.

Thomas started his 40-point streak last Saturday in a 125-123 home win against the Washington Wizards in which he posted 44 points. He followed that up with a 47-point performance in a 124-116 loss in Brooklyn to Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday. Over that three-game stretch, Thomas has averaged 44.7 points on 56.0 percent shooting from the field to go with an unreal 72.4 TS%. He has an opportunity to extend his streak on Thursday versus the visiting Chicago Bulls.