The Brooklyn Nets are close to receiving a much-needed offensive boost. After missing the last month due to a hamstring strain, Cam Thomas participated in five-on-five scrimmages on Monday and is nearing a return to the lineup.

“Cam's doing great, as well as Ziaire [Williams]. They played five-on-five today and did a great job,” said head coach Jordi Fernandez. “So we'll see how they feel after. That's part of the process that they’re in right now. It seems like they're getting close.”

The Nets offense has taken a substantial hit since trading veteran point guard Dennis Schroder. They rank 29th offensively over three games following the move, averaging 98.7 points and 19.3 turnovers on a league-worst 40.9 percent shooting from the field and 26.5 percent from three.

Thomas' return will add a high-level shot-creator to the Nets' lineup, something they've lacked since moving Schroder. The fourth-year guard had been off to a career-best start during his first season as Brooklyn's No. 1 offensive option before suffering the injury.

Thomas averaged 24.7 points and 3.4 assists per game on 46/39/87 shooting splits, all career-highs. He raised his efficiency, a main criticism of his game early in his career, posting a career-high 60.6 true shooting percentage, over three points above league average despite attempting 17.5 shots per game.

The Nets ranked eighth in offensive rating over the first 18 games of the season before Thomas went down. They rank 25th over 10 games since.

With Schroder gone, Thomas should see more on-ball reps as a pick-and-roll ball-handler. He's been effective during his pick-and-roll opportunities this season, averaging 1.08 points per possession, the eighth-highest mark among 50 players to run the play over 100 times.

Williams has missed the Nets' last seven games due to a left knee sprain. The 24-year-old joined the team this offseason as a salary dump from the Memphis Grizzlies. He's averaged 8.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 steals on 40/27/80 shooting splits in 21.9 minutes per game.