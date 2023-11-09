Cam Thomas' offensive displays come to a halt, as the Nets guard is set to miss time from an ankle injury from the Clippers game.

The Brooklyn Nets have had a roller coaster start to the 2023-24 NBA season. Brooklyn lost their first two games of the season before going on a three-game win streak to turn things around. Cam Thomas has largely contributed to the team's success; however, an injury from the Nets' recent win against the Los Angeles Clippers has halted him.

Cam Thomas will miss extended time due to his ankle injury

Thomas led Brooklyn's offense as usual during Thursday night's game, but a collision with PJ Tucker in the third quarter stopped him in his tracks. The third-year guard suffered an ankle sprain after tripping on Tucker's foot. He is expected to miss two weeks of play due to the injury, per Shams Charania.

The 22-year-old averages 26.9 points and 3.8 rebounds per game for Brooklyn. Thomas has broken out as the Nets' leading scorer through the first part of the season. His ascent comes as no surprise after he achieved a historical feat during the 2022-23 season.

Cam Thomas became the youngest NBA player in history to record three consecutive 40-point games. He is a pure bucket-getter with the ability to score from all three levels. Brooklyn will miss his offensive productivity as they prepare to enter a long stretch without him.

The Nets will not be too worried though, as the depth of their team is shining bright. Lonnie Walker IV has been huge for Brooklyn's bench scoring. The sixth-year guard is averaging 16.3 points per game while shooting a blistering 43.7% on three-pointers.

The Nets can rely on Walker IV, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Mikal Bridges to pick up the slack while Thomas rests. Hopefully, the young guard can make a speedy recovery to return to his offensive onslaught.