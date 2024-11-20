Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas missed his first game of the season on Tuesday. The 23-year-old was a late scratch for his team's 116-115 win over the Charlotte Hornets due to lower back tightness.

“He was not feeling good, and we told him that we're not going to risk anything,” said head coach Jordi Fernandez. “We want guys to be not 100%, but 200%, and that's why we have a team that everybody's ready with [a] next man [up] mentality.”

Thomas turned in his best performance of the season during Friday's last-second loss to the New York Knicks, scoring 43 points on 16-of-22 shooting from the field and 7-of-10 from three. However, he cooled off during Sunday's loss at Madison Square Garden, as his back tightened early in the game.

“I think it was the first half of the second Knicks game,” Fernandez said of when Thomas first felt discomfort. “I don't know exactly the definition of it. Obviously, he played through it, and so he was good. Again, we're going to do what we feel is best for our player's health. It's nothing major, but we told him not to risk it and be ready for the next one if he can. We're gonna do our evaluation and see how he feels tomorrow. Then we'll just go from there.”

Thomas is off to a promising start during his first season as the Nets' top offensive option. The fourth-year guard has averaged 24.6 points per game, the 17th-most in the NBA, on 46/39/87 shooting splits. He's posted a career-high 59.9 true shooting percentage, nearly three points above league average despite attempting 17.8 shots per game.

Jalen Wilson turns in career-best shooting night in place of Cam Thomas

Jalen Wilson started in place of Thomas during the Charlotte win. The second-year wing scored 17 points while draining a career-high five threes on seven attempts.

“No, I didn't know,” Wilson said when asked if he knew he set a career-high during the performance. “I literally was just shooting out there. And after, I realized I probably ain't done that before. So it was cool to do.”

Wilson continues to look like one of the top steals of the 2023 draft after the Nets selected him 51st overall. The former Big 12 Player of the Year and reigning Summer League MVP has averaged 9.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists on 45/35/86 shooting splits through 15 appearances.

“Just being confident, staying confident, staying in the gym,” he said of his hot shooting against Charlotte. “No matter how high or low a day is, you gotta continue to work, continue to put the shots up. Like I said, Just have confidence in myself, knowing the shots are gonna go in, and being ready for the shot. We have so many great playmakers on our team, so just being ready to shoot at all times has been helping me.”

Thomas will have two days off before the Nets' next game on Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers. Brooklyn will then depart for a three-game West Coast swing with matchups against the Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns.