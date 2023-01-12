Yuta Watanabe has been making quite a name for himself among Brooklyn Nets fans since joining the team during the offseason. He’s no star and is far from a household name, but the 28-year-old has been making enough noise to be talked about in league circles.

For his part, however, former NBA star Chandler Parsons isn’t buying in on the Yuta Watanabe hype train. There has been some talk about the Nets stud participating in this year’s 3-point contest during the All-Star weekend — a notion that has been completely shot down by Parsons:

“You can’t put that man in the 3-point Contest,” Parsons said. “… I think he would buckle severely under pressure.”

Parsons showed no mercy here. The ex-Houston Rockets star turned NBA analyst is adamant that Watanabe would not be able to handle the pressure of the bright lights during the All-Star festivities. In short, Parsons is confident that the Nets swingman would fail miserably if the league decided to invite him for the 3-point contest. Yikes.

To be fair, Watanabe has been one of the most efficient marksmen in the league this season. He isn’t attempting a high volume of shots from distance, but the fact that he’s currently draining 1.4 triples per game for the Nets on a 52.7 percent clip speaks volumes of his acumen from beyond the ark.

Be that as it may, what is clear is that Chandler Parsons has zero confidence in Watanabe’s abilities, particularly if it is tested against the best shooters in the NBA.