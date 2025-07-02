The Michigan football team has been on fire on the recruiting trail lately, but they did miss out on a recruit on Wednesday. A lot of people expected four-star safety Donovan Webb to commit to the Wolverines, but when he announced his decision, he picked Texas Tech. This is a big get for the Red Raiders, and while it's disappointing for head coach Sherrone Moore and Michigan, Texas Tech definitely needed this one more.

“BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Donovan Webb has Committed to Texas Tech, he tells me for @rivals,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’0 185 S from Frisco, TX chose the Red Raiders over Michigan, Kansas State, & Notre Dame.”

Donovan Webb is a Texas native, so it makes sense that he wants to stay in-state. He had a message for Texas Tech football fans upon his commitment.

“West Texas, I’m home!” He said.

Webb is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He is the #349 player in the 2026 recruiting class, #30 safety and the #46 player in the state of Texas. Webb currently attends Panther Creek High School in Frisco, TX. The Michigan football team recruited him hard, but it couldn't secure the commitment.

“Ultra-productive safety prospect with three-phase playmaking experience,” Webb's scouting report reads. “Possesses requisite physical traits for the back end of the defense, pushing 6 feet, 180-185 pounds with plus length. Volume tackler with passing game impact as well, as evidenced by consecutive 100-tackle seasons and nine INTs/19 breakups across soph-junior campaigns. Displays impressive athleticism as a return game threat (two TDs as a junior). Ball-hawking safety archetype who looks for the big play.”

The Michigan football team was hoping to land a player with NFL potential, but instead, that's what Texas Tech is getting.

“Made significant speed marker improvements on the track in Spring 2025 that hopefully help to unlock more explosiveness on the gridiron,” the scouting report adds. “Plays a hyper-competitive style. That showed across multiple days of top performers-worthy recognition at the 2025 Texas 7on7 Championships in June. Sometimes can get too over-aggressive and handsy in coverage. Lacks a full catalog of testing data for more athletic context, but promising junior track times help. Projects as a high-major safety with possible role versatility depending on down-and-distance situations. Arrow seems to point up entering senior season with the potential to become a multi-year starter with NFL Draft upside.”

The good news for Michigan is that its 2026 recruiting class is in fantastic shape. The Wolverines currently have one of the top recruiting classes in the country, and more commitments are expected to roll in later this week. Sherrone Moore will likely sign another top-10 class this year.