The Indiana Fever, led by Sophie Cunningham and Natasha Howard, won the Commissioner's Cup on Tuesday night. Even though All-Star starter Caitlin Clark did not play in the game, Indiana dominated the Minnesota Lynx. As they were celebrating in their locker room, Clark started a livestream and received a comment from Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton.

Haliburton and Clark are very close off the court, and Clark is good friends with Haliburton's girlfriend, Jade Jones. He relayed a message from Jones to Clark on the live stream. She congratulated her friend on the win and said that she missed her.

“Jade said Miss you,” commented Haliburton.

Both of the professional basketball teams in Indiana have become intertwined with one another. Since Haliburton joined the Pacers via trade in 2022, he has supported the Fever. Clark has responded in kind, attending Pacers games throughout the postseason over the last two years.

The duo of stars has a small group chat that includes Jones to help them stay in touch. Of course, Haliburton and his girlfriend were two of many supporters happy that the Fever won the Commissioner's Cup.

Clark's absence from the lineup did not hamper the Fever attack at all. Indiana used a defensive stand in the third quarter to jump out to a lead, and the Lynx could not overcome it. Cunningham and Howard excelled in the game, both scoring 16 points in the win. Howard won the MVP honors for the game, but it was a team victory.

Despite a career-worst slump from Clark, the Fever have climbed their way back into the playoff race. The Commissioner's Cup win does not factor into the regular season standings, but it serves as a big boost for the star-studded roster.

Regardless of how the Fever finish, they will have the support of their fanbase in Indiana. Tyrese Haliburton and Jade Jones will cheer for them every step of the way, even if Haliburton has to deliver the message for his partner.