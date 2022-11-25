Published November 25, 2022

By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

Yuta Watanabe has been a revelation for the Brooklyn Nets this season. Amid all of the chaos with Kyrie Irving and the other stars, Watanabe has quietly become a key part of their rotation. He’s been incredible for them as a secondary piece alongside the stars. Because of that, Irving gave outlandish praise for Watanabe that might annoy a certain Splash Brother.

According to Kyrie Irving, Yuta Watanabe is the best shooter in the world right now. That’s certainly a bold claim to make, especially with Stephen Curry still existing. At the very least, you got to appreciate Irving’s attempt to hype up his Nets teammate… even if the claim is a bit outlandish.

“He’s the best shooter in the world right now. Stats prove it right now.”

Irving is right on at least one part of his statement: based on shooting percentage, Yuta Watanabe is the best shooter in the NBA today. He’s making an absurd 57.1% of his threes this season (on three attempts per game). The Nets have welcomed this development with open arms as they weathered the early-season storm.

The Nets are starting to turn their season around now after their putrid start to the season. After starting the year with just two wins, they have nearly pulled themselves back into the .500 range. Ben Simmons is looking more and more comfortable as the weeks go by. Irving has also returned from his suspension to help out Kevin Durant.

As for Watanabe, the Japanese forward can carve out a role on the Nets’ bench if he continues his play like this.