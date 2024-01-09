Bummer for Day'Ron Sharpe.

Brooklyn Nets center Day'Ron Sharpe has been diagnosed with a hyperextended left knee and will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks, the team announced Tuesday.

After suffering what the team initially called a knee sprain during Sunday’s overtime loss to Portland, Sharpe received an MRI on Monday. The 22-year-old's knee buckled while landing after contesting a layup. He was in clear pain and needed to be helped to the locker room.

Tough blow for Day'Ron Sharpe, Nets

While the report of no ligament damage is a sigh of relief for the Nets, the third-year center's extended absence presents a significant blow for a team that is 4-12 over its last 16 games.

After struggling to crack the Nets' rotation during his first two seasons, Sharpe has emerged as Brooklyn's most improved player in 2023-24. The former first-round pick has solidified a rotation role, averaging 7.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in 16.0 minutes per game, all career-highs. He has continued his dominance on the boards, ranking second in the NBA in rebounding percentage (minimum 100 minutes played).

Wanted to quickly highlight this play from Day'Ron Sharpe last night. Outworking three Wizards for an offensive board before dropping a slick dime to Cam Johnson. Sharpe is a different player this season. pic.twitter.com/b67CJ2LwRm — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) December 9, 2023

However, his improvements as a finisher and defender are what have allowed him to earn consistent minutes.

Sharpe has been a capable finisher in the pick-and-roll with Brooklyn's second unit, a weakness of his in prior seasons. He is shooting 57.5 percent from the field while converting a career-high 66% of his attempts at the rim. Those improvements have even translated to the free-throw line, with the big man converting 17-of-25 attempts (68%) over his last eight games.

Day’Ron Sharpe came in and gave the Nets four points and two rebounds in three minutes. Including this dunk over Kristaps Porzingis. Really nice quick burst from Sharpe. pic.twitter.com/kXerNSxJik — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) November 5, 2023

The North Carolina product has also benefited from a change in Brooklyn's defense, with head coach Jacque Vaughn shifting from a switch-heavy scheme to primarily drop coverage against the pick-and-roll. He is averaging 1.9 blocks per 36 minutes in the new coverage.

With Sharpe set to miss extended time, Harry Giles and rookie Noah Clowney are the next men up at center. Giles has not made a non-garbage-time appearance this season, outside of a shorthanded loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 27, during which he posted one point and four rebounds in seven minutes.

Clowney played 24 minutes during the Bucks loss, posting 14 points, four rebounds and two assists on 6-of-9 shooting. The 21st overall pick has averaged 14.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks on 54/33/72 shooting splits over 19 G League appearances.

Really like some of what I’ve seen from Noah Clowney’s G-League film 🧵 First, looks very fluid finishing in the pick and roll. Has good hands to catch passes in traffic and a soft touch around the rim. pic.twitter.com/H4fu3gURJC — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) January 9, 2024

The Nets could also turn to Dorian Finney-Smith as a small-ball center behind starter Nic Claxton, as they did late last season and at points early this year.