Dennis Schroder has been among the NBA's top surprises early this season while leading the Brooklyn Nets to a 4-4 record. The veteran floor general, who has carved out a consistent role over 12 seasons, is also among the league's most popular YouTubers.

Schroder has been giving fans an inside look at his work and home life on the streaming platform this season. The German point guard originally started the channel, which has nearly 400,000 subscribers, in response to an “arrogant” narrative about him in his home country.

“I started that in Los Angeles in 2020. People thought – before I did that – people thought I was arrogant,” Schroder said Monday after the Nets' 106-104 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. “Because I posted a car when I was in Atlanta, a golden [Audi] R8 I remember, and Germany went crazy and said he's not humble. Then my best friend who lives with me was like, ‘Listen, we should do YouTube, just for the people who don't know you to get to know you.'”

“I think that started everything that people know how humble we are as a family. It doesn't matter how high you get, we’re always humble, and we know where we come from. And I think that helped us in Germany, in the whole world, that they know we’re humble and we’re just grateful to be here.”

After chronicling his Olympic run with Germany this summer, Schroder has been posting Nets gameday vlogs and other content early this year.

Dennis Schroder documenting his hot start to season on YouTube

While Schroder has produced consistently throughout his career, he's elevated his play as one of the NBA's top point guards to start 2024-25. The 30-year-old is averaging 19.9 points, 7.3 assists and 2.6 turnovers per game on 51/49/86 shooting splits. He's one of five players averaging 19-plus points and seven-plus assists on over 45 percent shooting, joining Nikola Jokic, LeBron James, Ja Morant and Cade Cunningham.

Schroder's hustle has been integral to a Nets defense that has forced the NBA's seventh-most turnovers (15.8 per game). Head coach Jordi Fernandez pointed to him as Brooklyn's leader amid the team's surprising start.

“I think if you google veteran leadership, it shows a picture of Dennis,” Fernandez said. “That's how good he is; that's who he's been. I want him to sustain that because, as you know, you can do it in stretches, but now the challenge is: can you always do it? I want Dennis to talk to his teammates, to ball pressure, to organize everybody, to fight every single night. He's done it every single day from training camp up until our last game. And I'm expecting him to do it again.”

Schroder should have more Nets content soon as the team embarks on a challenging three-game road trip with matchups against the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers and New Orleans Pelicans.