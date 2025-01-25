Cam Johnson may have played his last game in a Brooklyn Nets uniform. The veteran wing will miss his second straight matchup on Saturday after aggravating a nagging ankle injury. With five games left until the trade deadline, his return timeline is unclear.

Head coach Jordi Fernandez said on Friday that the Nets would reevaluate Johnson next week. The forward initially sprained his right ankle during a Nov. 25 win over the Golden State Warriors. He re-injured during a Jan. 2 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, causing him to miss five games.

Johnson returned for a Jan. 14 win over the Portland Trail Blazers but tweaked the ankle in the first half. He missed an ensuing back-to-back before returning. However, he aggravated the injury again during Tuesday's loss to the New York Knicks.

Cam Johnson remains sidelined for Nets as trade deadline approaches

Johnson has emerged as one of the NBA's top trade targets during a career-best season. The 28-year-old has averaged 19.4 points on 49/42/90 shooting splits over 35 appearances. He leads the NBA in effective field goal percentage among players attempting 12 field goals and seven threes per game.

Johnson's presence has dramatically impacted Brooklyn's ability to remain competitive. The Nets are 0-10 in games he has missed. They're 14-21 when he's available, a 33-win pace.

The Nets traded veterans Dennis Schroder and Dorian Finney-Smith in December. Johnson is the next candidate to be moved as the team attempts to juice its draft lottery odds. Numerous teams, including the Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers, are interested in trading for the 6-foot-8 sharpshooter.

Brooklyn is asking for the equivalent of multiple first-round picks in a deal, league sources told ClutchPoints.

However, the Nets have made it clear that they're willing to hold Johnson past the deadline. The former lottery pick has two years left on his contract at $21.5 million annually, a deal that should be viewed favorably with the salary cap set to rise due to the $76 billion media rights deal. General Manager Sean Marks has been willing to hold onto players longer than expected in the past.

The deadline is less than two weeks away, and the rumor mill is heating up. Until the Nets make a move, Johnson's name will remain at the forefront of trade speculation.