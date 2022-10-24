‘I have no fear’: Nets’ Nic Claxton sets ambitious goal despite free-throw struggles

The Brooklyn Nets expected a significant jump from fourth-year center Nic Claxton when they signed him to a two-year, $17 million contract this offseason. Claxton has delivered thus far, posting back-to-back double-doubles for the first time in his career to open the season. The big man provided a spark for Brooklyn in the second half of their 109-105 win over the Toronto Raptors, posting 19 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks on 8-of-11 shooting.

However, a key aspect of the center’s improvement surrounds his development as a free-throw shooter. Claxton shot 40.0 percent from the line last season and 4 of 22 during Brooklyn’s first-round series against Boston.

Despite his struggles, the Nets big man has opened the season with an aggressive, downhill offensive mentality. Claxton visited the free-throw line four times against Toronto, going 3 for 8. The 23-year-old said postgame that his aggressive mindset will never waver as he works to improve as a free-throw shooter.

“I want to go to the free throw line 10-plus times a game,” Claxton said. “That’s something I embrace and know I need to work on, so I embrace the challenge. I have no fear. I go out there and I’m trying to finish every time I get an opportunity. That’s just who I am as a player.”

The following sequence is a great example of Claxton showing this approach on the court. He gets a block on defense before battling for an offensive rebound and going back up to draw a foul on the other end. Despite missing both free throws, he cuts hard and attacks the rim again before finishing.

Claxton, who played point guard growing up, has also shown this aggressiveness as a ball handler in the half-court and transition. The big man has taken advantage of openings to put the ball on the floor and drive to the hoop.

I asked Nic Claxton if his teammates knew he had this Euro-step in his bag. His response: “I don’t know, but they know now… When I got it in transition I kind of knew I was gonna go to a euro of some sort, it was me one-on-one and nobody can stop me in the open court.” pic.twitter.com/v9A04nmvT2 — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) October 22, 2022

Claxton shares the floor in the Nets’ starting lineup with another below-average free-throw shooter in Ben Simmons. This, along with spacing issues in the halfcourt, has raised concerns about the pairing’s ability to close games. However, Nets head coach Steve Nash said postgame Friday that Claxton has shown improvement from the line.

“He’s growing for sure,” Nash said. “The free throws are coming. I know it may not always look like it, but he’s worked hard at it and he’s improving. But again, just the toughness and the resilience to continue to play, to not waver or get down, and to stay focused. If he stays focused, he’s going to have a big impact on the game.“

Nic Claxton and Ben Simmons once again getting their free throw work in at the end of practice. pic.twitter.com/RRNQj3KGro — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) September 30, 2022

As for Simmons, his lack of aggressiveness in Brooklyn’s season-opening loss to the New Orleans Pelicans was evident. The first-year Net did show improvement in that area against Toronto, working into the paint and converting on a pair of floaters early in the game. Nash was complementary of Simmons’ approach postgame.

“A step up from Ben. From the jump he was more aggressive,” Nash said. “Got in the paint. Every time he gets in the paint he causes problems. Ten rebounds, eight assists, couple of blocks. He’s starting to show the player he can be and I think he’s still got a ways to go. Really proud of him. He shook off the first night and I thought was much more aggressive.”

Despite a better effort against Toronto, the Nets PG has been to the free-throw line just once in Brooklyn’s first two games. The 26-year-old is a career 59.7 percent free-throw shooter and shot just 15 of 45 from the line in the second round of the 2021 playoffs with Philadelphia. At 6’11” with outstanding playmaking ability, the three-time All-Star is most effective when attacking the paint. Simmons’ ability to adopt a similar aggressive mindset to Claxton will be key to Brooklyn’s success.

Both Claxton and Simmons’ development as free-throw shooters will continue to be a significant storyline to monitor in Brooklyn this season. The Nets hit the road this week for matchups with the Memphis Grizzlies and Milwaukee Bucks before returning home to host the Dallas Mavericks and Indiana Pacers.