By Erik Slater · 3 min read

Published 3 hours ago



The crosstown New York Knicks-Brooklyn Nets “rivalry” has not lived up to that billing as of late. And that isn’t for lack of interest, but rather the fact that the matchup has been a lopsided affair for nearly three seasons.

The Nets dominated New York 112-85 Wednesday for their eighth straight win over the Knicks dating back to January 2020. Kevin Durant once again put on a show with 29 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists on 10-of-19 shooting. The former MVP has never lost in the rivalry with a 5-0 record against the Knicks since joining Brooklyn. In those five wins, Durant has averaged 33.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 9.4 assists on 59-of-119 (49.6 percent) shooting.

It was widely speculated that Durant, along with Kyrie Irving, would join the Knicks during the 2019 offseason. The 12-time All-Star’s decision to move across the bridge to Brooklyn has only added to the drama of the crosstown matchup.

Stephen A. Smith breaks his silence and reacts to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving choosing the Nets over the Knicks 🤣 pic.twitter.com/lKbr1bR9OU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 30, 2019

An oldie but goodie. 8-straight Brooklyn wins over New York.pic.twitter.com/e2Sk9L7Jkm — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) November 10, 2022

A video of Durant booing a group of young Knicks fans made the rounds on Twitter prior to Wednesday’s matchup. Following the blowout win, the fourth-year Net said he is never going to hold back when he sees New York’s fans.

“As long as I’ve got a Nets jersey on, if I see a Knicks fan, I’m always going to throw them some thumbs down or just give them some s**t about being a Knicks fan,” Kevin Durant said. “It only adds to the rivalry. And the fans feel more engaged if they see a player engaging in the rivalry as well, so it’s all in good fun.”

Kevin Durant was booing some young Knicks fans 😂 pic.twitter.com/JyeUIGDVv7 — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) November 9, 2022

Kevin Durant when asked about a video of him booing some young Knicks fans pregame: “If I see a Knicks fan I’m always gonna throw them some thumbs down or just give them some shit about being a Knicks fan.” pic.twitter.com/wEhNEeDuhd — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) November 10, 2022

With the victory, the Nets hold a slight edge at 106-101 in the all-time series. Despite the lopsided nature as of late, Kevin Durant said New York City’s passion for basketball will always make the matchup a rivalry.

“Regardless of each team’s record, it’s always going to be a rivalry,” he said. “Regardless of who’s on the floor, it’s always going to be a rivalry, because the fans here in New York City are so passionate and they love sports so much that there’s always going to be competition.”

Wednesday’s win, the Nets’ third in the last four games, brings them to 5-7 on the season while dropping the Knicks to 5-6.

Brooklyn limited New York to 28-of-87 (32.2 percent) shooting from the field and 12-of-43 (27.9 percent) from 3-point range in the victory. Since Jacque Vaughn took over for Steve Nash as head coach, the Nets have held each of their last four opponents under 100 points, marking the team’s longest streak since the 2014-15 season.

The team officially announced Vaughn as head coach prior to the win, with his contract extending through the 2024-25 season. Brooklyn will look to maintain momentum on a four-game West Coast trip with stops in Los Angeles, Sacramento and Portland.