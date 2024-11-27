The Brooklyn Nets will visit the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night at Footprint Center. Cam Johnson, Nic Claxton and Dorian Finney-Smith are on the injury report, all listed as questionable.

Johnson and Finney-Smith are tending to ankle sprains, while Claxton is dealing with lower back soreness. Here's everything we know about their injuries and playing statuses vs. the Suns.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (free trial)*

Cam Johnson injury status vs. Suns

While the Nets have not updated their injury report, Johnson said he will play against Phoenix, according to the New York Post's Brian Lewis.

The 28-year-old rolled his ankle while stepping on Draymond Green's foot during Monday's 128-120 win over the Golden State Warriors. He re-entered the game during the second quarter but was moving gingerly. Brooklyn ruled him out at halftime.

Expand Tweet

After battling injuries during a disappointing 2023-24 campaign, Johnson has played an integral role in the Nets' early success this season. The 6-foot-8 sharpshooter has averaged 18.3 points and 2.9 assists per game on 50/43/91 shooting splits, all career-highs.

Claxton's back injury has become a concerning development for the Nets. He received an epidural during a recent three-game absence, after which he revealed he has been dealing with the injury since the summer.

The 25-year-old returned for matchups against the Philadelphia 76ers and Sacramento Kings on Friday and Sunday. However, he was a late scratch for the win over the Warriors. He said last week that the back injury is something he “will be managing for a while.”

Finney-Smith missed Brooklyn's last two games due to a lingering ankle injury. The veteran wing was listed as questionable for both matchups before being ruled out. However, he will test out his ankle in pregame warmups in Phoenix and hopes to play, according to Lewis.

Finney-Smith is off to a hot start this season, averaging 10.8 points while shooting 41.0 percent from three on 5.6 attempts per game, all career highs.

The Nets are already without Cam Thomas (left hamstring soreness) and Noah Clowney (left ankle sprain) against the Suns.