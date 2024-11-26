Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson exited Monday's matchup with the Golden State Warriors due to an ankle sprain. Johnson rolled the ankle while stepping on Draymond Green's foot in the first quarter.

He re-entered the game in the second quarter but was moving gingerly. The Nets ruled him out for the remainder of the contest at halftime. He posted five points, two rebounds and two assists on 2-of-3 shooting before exiting.

Cam Johnson's exit adds to Nets injury concerns

Johnson has been one of the NBA's most efficient wings this season and a driving factor in the Nets' early success. The 28-year-old has averaged 19.1 points and 2.9 assists per game on 50/43/91 shooting splits, all career-highs.

He's one of nine players averaging over 19 points per game on over 49 percent shooting from the field and 42 percent from three, joining Nikola Jokic, LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Karl-Anthony Towns, Pascal Siakam, Nikola Vucevic, Zach Lavine and Pascal Siakam.

The third-year Net turned in one of the best stretches of his career last week, posting 34 points against the Charlotte Hornets and 37 points against the Philadelphia 76ers in back-to-back matchups. He had reached 30 points three times in 297 NBA games before the pair of performances.

Johnson's injury adds to Brooklyn's health concerns during a three-game West Coast swing. The Nets were already without Nic Claxton (lower back soreness), Dorian Finney-Smith (left ankle sprain) and Noah Clowney (left ankle sprain) during the Warriors matchup.

Dennis Schroder also missed Sunday's win over the Sacramento Kings due to an ankle injury, although he returned against Golden State.

Johnson's status will be updated after the game. His next chance to return will come when the Nets travel to face the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday at Footprint Center. Brooklyn will then return home for consecutive matchups against the Orlando Magic on Friday and Sunday.