The Brooklyn Nets will host the New York Knicks on Tuesday night at Barclays Center. D'Angelo Russell is questionable on the team's injury report due to left hamstring tightness/injury management.

Here's everything we know about Russell's injury and playing status vs. the Knicks.

D'Angelo Russell injury status vs. Knicks

Russell missed four games earlier this month due to a left shin injury. He returned for a Jan. 14 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, after which he had hamstring tightness crop up in the same leg. The veteran point guard then missed a historic loss to the Los Angeles Clippers before returning for losses to the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Russell's return to the injury report casts doubt over his availability for the Knicks matchup. The Nets have cautiously approached injuries over the last several weeks as they seek to maximize their draft lottery odds. With Ben Simmons expected to return vs. New York after missing Sunday's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder due to an illness, Brooklyn has another option at point guard if Russell can't go.

Russell has appeared in six of the Nets' 11 games after joining the team in a Dec. 29 trade from the Los Angeles Lakers. The 28-year-old has averaged 13.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.7 steals per game on 41.7 percent shooting from the field and 36.7 percent from three.

Cam Thomas and Trendon Watford will remain sidelined against the Knicks due to hamstring injuries. Thomas has missed the Nets' last nine games, while Watford has missed the previous 17.

Brooklyn has lost eight of its last nine games entering Tuesday's matchup. New York has lost six of its last 10 and will be on the second night of a back-to-back after defeating the Atlanta Hawks 119-110 on Monday.