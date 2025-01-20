The Brooklyn Nets will likely welcome Ben Simmons back to their lineup on Tuesday vs. the New York Knicks. Simmons is probable for the rivalry matchup after missing Sunday's 127-101 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder due to an illness.

The three-time All-Star has struggled to stay on the floor of late. Brooklyn has carefully managed his load after his last two seasons were cut short by back injuries. After appearing in 26 of the Nets' first 33 games, he has missed six of their last 10.

Still, this has been Simmons' healthiest season since joining Brooklyn in a trade at the 2023 deadline. The Aussie has appeared in 30 games, averaging 6.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game. However, his offensive aggressiveness has continued to decline, as he's attempted 7.3 field goals and 1.1 free throws per 36 minutes, both career lows.

Simmons has seen his role expand over the last month since replacing Dennis Schroder as Brooklyn's starting point guard. Over his last 11 appearances, the 28-year-old has averaged 8.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 8.2 assists in 28.5 minutes per game, the third-most on the team. He's ramped up his aggressiveness as a scorer amid the role change, attempting 7.1 field goals per game, although still falling well short of head coach Jordi Fernandez's goal of 10 per game.

D'Angelo Russell is questionable against the Knicks due to left hamstring injury management. The veteran point guard has missed five of 11 games due to shin and hamstring injuries since joining the Nets in a Dec. 29 trade from the Los Angeles Lakers.

Cam Thomas and Trendon Watford will also remain sidelined for the matchup. Thomas has missed Brooklyn's last nine games after reaggravating a hamstring injury that held him out for a month earlier this season. The fourth-year guard will be reevaluated in the coming days as the Nets return from a six-game road trip.

Watford has been sidelined since Dec. 16 due to a left hamstring strain. The 24-year-old missed the first six weeks of the regular season due to a strain in the same hamstring.

The Nets have lost eight of their last nine games entering Tuesday's matchup. Brooklyn will likely take a cautious approach with injuries during the second half of this season as it seeks to maximize its draft lottery odds.

The Knicks have also struggled of late, losing six of their last 10 games. New York will be on the second night of a back-to-back against Brooklyn, having defeated the Atlanta Hawks 119-110 on Monday. The Nets matchup will mark Mikal Bridges' first game at Barclays Center since this summer's blockbuster trade.