Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons recently went on a tell-all interview with former teammate JJ Redick on The Old Man & the Three podcast. The ex-Philadelphia 76ers guard had more than a few stunning revelations, and one of them happened to be his admission about how the fans and the media really “f–ked” with his head.

Simmons’ shooting, or the lack thereof, has always been one of, if not the biggest criticism he’s had throughout his career. The 26-year-old admitted that all the negativity has taken a heavy toll on him (h/t Joseph Zucker of Bleacher Report):

“I didn’t really realize that early on in my career because this started building up and I’m like, ‘They’re saying I can’t. Should I not? I’m f–king confused now,'” he said. “… It did f–k with me a lot. But I kind of found peace in a place where I’m just like ‘F–k it, it’s basketball.'”

It isn’t just his shooting that Ben Simmons has been called out for. For one, his commitment to his team and to his craft have also been put into question, particularly throughout his season-long injury layoff last year.

As Simmons said, however, he’s learned how to find peace amid all the negativity. It clearly hasn’t been an easy path (Simmons also dealt with mental health issues last season), but somehow, he’s kept his head up throughout this entire ordeal.

Simmons will now look to make up for lost time as he prepares for the new season with the Nets. Hopefully for him, what he does on the basketball court is enough to discredit all the slander that has been thrown in his direction over the past few years.