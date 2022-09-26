‘It was a clusterf**k’: Kyrie Irving gets real on Kevin Durant’s trade demand, Nets’ wild summer

This summer was an extremely active offseason for the Brooklyn Nets, but not for all the right reasons. Franchise star Kevin Durant requested a trade, which then led to Kyrie Irving also exploring opportunities elsewhere. But, KD and the team ultimately mended their relationship and that resulted in Kyrie staying put to run it back with his good friend in their pursuit of a title.

Irving spoke about the wild Nets offseason on Monday and described it in the only way it could be described. Warning: NSFW language. Via Alex Schiffer:

“It was a clusterfuck.”

Kyrie Irving also discussed how he and Durant discussed how returning to Brooklyn “presented the best opportunity for both of them.”

Via Erik Slater:

“Kyrie says there “was a level of uncertainty in the building” the last couple of seasons. Says he honored KD’s trade request, but returning to the Nets presented the best opportunity for both of them.”

There is no question that if Irving and KD stay healthy throughout an entire campaign, the sky is truly the limit for Steve Nash’s squad. We’re talking about two of the greatest players in the Association who are absolutely electric alongside one another. It just comes down to steering clear of injuries and building more and more chemistry.

Also, Brooklyn managed to add some intriguing pieces around their star duo. Ben Simmons is of course playing again, while they also brought in the likes of TJ Warren and Royce O’Neale.

Kyrie Irving and the Nets can accomplish big things in 2022-23. But, the offseason drama is something they’ll want to forget.