Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets are looking for a rebound year in 2023-24. Simmons missed most of the second half of last season with a series of back issues, but Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn is still as confident as ever in the 27-year-old's abilities.

Vaughn recently spoke to reporters about what he has seen out of Simmons thus far in Brooklyn's ongoing training camp.

“We've seen [Ben Simmons'] ability to push the basketball, get to the rim, and play with force,” said Vaughn, per Erik Slater. “…All the things that we were asking and I was searching for last year are happening now.”

If Ben Simmons is able to live up to the potential he once flashed as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn's offense could take on a whole new identity. Simmons was once one of the most promising young players in the NBA during his time with the 76ers, flashing a rare combination of size, athleticism, and court vision that drew frequent comparisons to Magic Johnson and even LeBron James.

However, a series of injuries, as well as an apparent lack of confidence in his jump shot, led to Simmons' time in Philadelphia being cut short, as he was dealt to Brooklyn in 2022 as part of the James Harden trade.

It remains to be seen whether Simmons will ever be able to recapture the hype that surrounded him during the early portion of his career. However, Jacque Vaughn seems to think that the only thing that can stop Simmons is himself.