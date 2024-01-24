There's still no timetable for Ben Simmons to return to the Nets, but he's nearing a G League assignment while getting fully healthy.

Brooklyn Nets point guard Ben Simmons has been ruled out for the team's next three games, head coach Jacque Vaughn told reporters Tuesday.

Simmons has been sidelined for nearly three months due to a nerve impingement in his surgically repaired back. The three-time All-Star does not have a timetable for his return. However, Vaughn said the team hopes to have Simmons practice with their G-League affiliate “in the near future” as the Aussie continues his return-to-play progression.

“He will not play this week,” Vaughn said.” But at some point, I think we’ll use Long Island, hopefully, to get a practice underneath him or get some more bodies around him. Hopefully that’s in the near future. But no setbacks. He did workout today, and he’ll get another one with more bodies either tomorrow or the day after that.”

The coach was non-committal when asked if Simmons could return next week.

“I’m just giving you not this week to hopefully get you through these three games,” Vaughn replied. “But I think we’ll see what the next couple of days, how that unfolds, if we can get to a point of mixing Long Island in there and getting some active bodies around him and see how he responds to that.”

Ben Simmons nears G League assignment amid return from injury

Simmons appeared in six games to open the season before his injury, averaging 6.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists. After undergoing surgery on his L-4 and L-5 discs during the 2022 offseason, the former No. 1 pick appeared in 42 games last season before he was shut down due to a nerve impingement in the right side of his back. The current impingement is in the lower left side.

The Nets could use an influx of ball-handling and point-of-attack defense amid a 4-15 stretch over their last 19 games. They rank 26th in offense and 22nd in defense during that span.

After this week, Simmons will have appeared in just 48 of 209 possible games over the last three seasons. Despite this, his agent, Bernie Lee, has no reservations about his ability to return and help Brooklyn break out of its recent cold stretch.

“He's going to fix their issues,” Lee tweeted in response to the stat about his client's unavailability.

The Nets will look to break out of their extended rut this week without Simmons as they open a five-game homestand against the New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Houston Rockets.