Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn didn’t hide his disappointment about the officiating of Joel Embiid in Game 1 of their playoffs series with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Nets lost to the Sixers in a Saturday blowout, 121-101, with Embiid dominating the game with 26 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 33 minutes of action. The Philly big man also took 11 free throws and made them all as Brooklyn struggled to stop him from doing everything he wants on the floor.

However, Vaughn believes Embiid got more than just a little help from the referees, suggesting that there were plenty of no-calls on him despite multiple violations.

“Hopefully they’ll be calling traveling and defensive three seconds on the big fella [Joel Embiid] next game, so I look forward to that,” Vaughn shared, per The Sporting News.

While the Nets were able to keep the game close up until the third quarter, they never led in the showdown and trailed by as much as 25 points. With that said, it’s not surprising why Brooklyn felt a lot of things didn’t go in their favor.

Furthermore, the fact that Embiid had 11 free throws when the whole Nets have 15 attempts combined is definitely eye-opening. Joel Embiid has a reputation for trying to get fouls as much as he can, so that definitely adds to the disappointment of Vaughn.

It remains to be seen how the Nets will adjust come Game 2, though Vaughn has certainly put the spotlight on the referees heading to the next battle.