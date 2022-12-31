By Erik Slater · 2 min read

The Brooklyn Nets announced guard Joe Harris will miss his fourth straight game when the team travels to face the Charlotte Hornets Saturday. Harris has not appeared since reporting soreness in his left knee before Brooklyn’s win over Milwaukee last Friday.

Prior to the four-game absence, Harris had not missed a game due to injury since Oct. 27 vs. Dallas. The seventh-year Net was carefully managed during the preseason and opening week of the regular season after undergoing a pair of reconstructive surgeries on his left ankle last season.

Harris had struggled to open the year after missing nearly all of last season with an ankle injury. However, the veteran had started to resemble his old self during a 10-game stretch prior to reporting the knee ailment, averaging 11.1 points on 54.7 percent shooting from the field and 51.1 percent from three.

While Joe Harris has not shot the ball at his usual clip, he has provided a lift for the Nets defensively. The 31-year-old is Brooklyn’s highest-graded isolation defender this season, allowing 0.5 points per possession on those plays.

T.J. Warren and Yuta Watanabe have played expanded roles with Harris sidelined. Edmond Sumner and Seth Curry remain top reserve options in the backcourt. Patty Mills also received extended minutes during the first half of Wednesday’s win at Atlanta.

The Nets are on a league-best 10-game winning streak, the team’s longest since January 2006. Brooklyn will look to continue their historic stretch against the Hornets before returning home for a matchup with the Spurs on Monday.