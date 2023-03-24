Despite having just dropped their fourth straight game, the Brooklyn Nets still managed to come across a historic accomplishment Thursday evening. During their latest loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, veteran Joe Harris surpassed the 1,000 career 3-pointers made threshold.

Already ranking first in Nets history in such a category, the veteran has now converted on a grand total of 1,002 shots from beyond the arc.

Following the outing, Harris was asked by a reporter what reaching such a milestone means to him. In response, he kept things rather mellow, admitting that he wasn’t even aware he had accomplished such a feat.

“To be honest, [I] didn’t know that and haven’t thought much about it till you just said it,” Harris said. “I mean, I’ve been here a long time and I shoot a lot of threes, so.”

The 31-year-old finished off the night against Cleveland with five made 3-pointers on eight attempts and registered a stat line of 15 points and 3 rebounds.

Through seven seasons with the Nets, Joe Harris finds himself sporting averages of 11.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.8 assists on a highly efficient 48.3% shooting from the field.

On top of leading the franchise in 3-pointers made he also takes the top spot in shooting percentage from distance out of those who have played 80 or more games with the club with a stellar clip of 44.1%.

Despite the highly polarizing shakeups this Brooklyn Nets team has endured over the years, Harris has remained a consistent staple within their rotation sinhe arrivedval in 2016.

Through 66 outings played in 2022-23, the sharpshooter finds himself sporting per-game averages of 7.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists on 45.9% shooting from the floor and 42.8% shooting from deep.