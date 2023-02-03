Former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins didn’t hold back in his criticism of Kyrie Irving after the veteran guard demanded a trade from the Brooklyn Nets.

In his latest appearance on NBA Today, Perkins slammed Irving for creating another drama after it looked like he’s done bringing distraction to the Nets and was focused on winning the title with the team. Clearly, that’s not the case.

Perkins also went on to advise the Nets that they don’t have to give in to Irving’s demand, emphasizing that they need to do what’s best for the team.

“This is Kyrie Irving, a guy that you cannot trust … The Brooklyn Nets don’t have to do a damn thing. They need to do what’s best for the Brooklyn Nets. We’re here, supposed to be MJ day, and we’re here dealing with Kyrie Irving. Again!” Perkins said, via ClutchPoints Twitter.

Kendrick Perkins is undoubtedly exhausted will all of Kyrie Irving’s shenanigans, and understandably so. Just when everyone thought that he’s ready to prove he can still play at the highest level and lead a team to the title, he’s back to his old ways once again.

Unfortunately for the Nets, they are in a difficult position now. If they don’t trade Kyrie, he could very well leave in free agency and they get nothing in return.

Are you 1000% an NBA fan?

🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter.

*Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player!

RECOMMENDED
Kyrie Irving, Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn Nets, NBA Trade Deadline

Kyrie Irving: Perfect offer Clippers must make Nets after trade request

Quenton Albertie ·

Kyrie Irving, Kyrie Irving trade, Kyrie Irving trade offer, Brooklyn Nets, Nets trade

Best Kyrie Irving trade all 29 teams must offer Nets

Tim Crean ·

Kyle Kuzma, LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Nets

Kyle Kuzma’s hilarious call-out of LeBron James amid Kyrie Irving trade demand

Joey Mistretta ·

Sure enough, however, what Kyrie has done in his career with Brooklyn will make some teams reluctant in making a move for him or giving up plenty of assets just to get him. After all, if he can easily ditch the team that he and his good friend Kevin Durant chose to play for, what more for a franchise that he has no connection or whatsoever?