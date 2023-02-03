Former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins didn’t hold back in his criticism of Kyrie Irving after the veteran guard demanded a trade from the Brooklyn Nets.

In his latest appearance on NBA Today, Perkins slammed Irving for creating another drama after it looked like he’s done bringing distraction to the Nets and was focused on winning the title with the team. Clearly, that’s not the case.

Perkins also went on to advise the Nets that they don’t have to give in to Irving’s demand, emphasizing that they need to do what’s best for the team.

“This is Kyrie Irving, a guy that you cannot trust … The Brooklyn Nets don’t have to do a damn thing. They need to do what’s best for the Brooklyn Nets. We’re here, supposed to be MJ day, and we’re here dealing with Kyrie Irving. Again!” Perkins said, via ClutchPoints Twitter.

Kendrick Perkins is undoubtedly exhausted will all of Kyrie Irving’s shenanigans, and understandably so. Just when everyone thought that he’s ready to prove he can still play at the highest level and lead a team to the title, he’s back to his old ways once again.

Unfortunately for the Nets, they are in a difficult position now. If they don’t trade Kyrie, he could very well leave in free agency and they get nothing in return.

Sure enough, however, what Kyrie has done in his career with Brooklyn will make some teams reluctant in making a move for him or giving up plenty of assets just to get him. After all, if he can easily ditch the team that he and his good friend Kevin Durant chose to play for, what more for a franchise that he has no connection or whatsoever?